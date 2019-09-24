

Staff, CTV News Edmonton





Telus announced it will spend $16 billion on expanding its broadband network infrastructure in Alberta, an investment expected to create thousands of jobs.

Company president and CEO Darren Entwistle said the $16-billion investment would be spent over a period of five years ending in 2023.

He said some of that money is earmarked to hire 5,000 Albertans over the next five years as well as connect more Albertans to Telus’ fibre optic network.

Entwistle called it a move that will “elevate the competitiveness of Alberta’s private sector through economic growth.”

Premier Jason Kenney called the money a “game changer” for Alberta’s economy.

More details to come…