Game Con Canada to make its home in Edmonton for the next 3 years

Game Con Canada (GCC) has announced its plans to hold the nation’s largest gaming conference in Edmonton for the next three years.

The international gaming expo will give Edmontonians a closer look at the immersive world of gaming. It will feature the latest video games, exclusive product reveals, tech and game demos, video game tournaments, celebrity panels and gaming sessions, vendors, cosplayers and all-new board games.

GCC has seen its share of Alberta gaming enthusiasts before with the 2023 convention being held in Calgary. It saw 27,131 unique attendees with a total of 34,237 visitors over the three-day event. It is estimated that more than 40,000 will attend this year in the capital city.

Also in 2023, the expo hosted 1,300 industry professionals with an expected increase of more than 190, plus exhibitors, for 2024.

This year will also feature an esports tournament on a 118-foot-long by 24 foot tall 4K LED wall and various table-top gaming tournaments with a $3,000 cash prize for the winners.

With the expected 40,000 attendees coming to the expo, Edmonton can anticipate an injection of $15.5 to $18 million into the economy due to indirect business.

During the press conference, it was teased that attendees will have more announcements to look forward to in the coming weeks such as an exclusive look at a new triple-A video game title announcement and a fan-beloved mystery screening from Adult Swim.

GCC will be held at the Edmonton Expo Centre from June 14 –16 operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with Friday and Saturday offering after-hours gaming for adults.

For more information on GCC you can click the link. Tickets are available to purchase today.