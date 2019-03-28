

CTV Edmonton





Fans of the fantasy television show “Game of Thrones” are taking part in a scavenger hunt.

As a way to promote the show’s upcoming and final season, six thrones were hidden around the world.

Clues, including photos and video are posted to help fans find the thrones. So far, they’ve been found in Puzzlewood, England; Björklinden, Sweden; Castillo de Atienza, Spain; and Beberibe, Brazil.

On March 25, a clue was tweeted by the official Game of Thrones Twitter account with the caption ‘We stand on guard for thee.’

"First second we said that is lower Babcock Creek. We've been there like half a dozen times this year,” said Birgit Sharman, a resident of Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Both of them are aware of the show’s popularity and went searching for the throne.

The throne was placed on Babcock Creek in the photos, but according to the District of Tumbler Creek it was moved off the ice for safety reasons.

The Sharman’s were the first to find it.

“And as we pull into the parking lot we see the actual throne beside the creek beside the parking lot,” said Sharman.

"This guy walks out of the trailer, and he says to us 'Why are you here?' and Kevin said 'To sit in the throne' and he said 'That's the correct answer you are the first,” she said laughing.

“One of these guys knelt in front of me, put this crown on my head and crowned me the ice queen of Tumbler Ridge," she added.

As people found out about the discovery, many started to make their way to Tumbler Ridge for a chance to sit in the throne.

"I overhead a couple when I was out there when i was out there last night saying they had driven 10 hours just to see the throne,” said Jessie Olsen, Economic Development assistant with the District of Tumbler Ridge.

The local Visitor Centre believes the throne will have a positive impact on the area in the coming days.

“The biggest impacts to our businesses have been the restaurants, but all businesses are really benefiting from the influx of visitors,” said Jenna McQueen, Program Coordinator at Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark.

The throne will remain in the area until the evening of Sunday, March 31.

With files from Dan Grummett…