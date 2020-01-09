EDMONTON -- A man was injured after a garage explosion in the Stettler industrial area on Thursday morning.

Police and emergency crews were called to 47 Avenue and 41 Street around 11:30 a.m.

A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosion, and was flown to Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Stettler is about 186 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.