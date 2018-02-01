

Kiera Lyons , CTV Edmonton





Fire crews were called to Northwest Edmonton early Thursday morning.

At around 2 a.m. firefighters were called out to the area of 129 Street and 135-A Avenue.

A blaze in the garage of the home badly damaged the car inside but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said damage had been pegged at $85,000, and investigators had determined it was caused by smoking material that was not disposed of properly.