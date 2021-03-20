EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue responded Saturday morning to a fire at a condo complex in The Orchards neighbourhood.

Fire received the call at 8:28 a.m. and arrived on-scene several minutes later to find a working fire.

The entire condo building was evacuated as a precaution and EMS was called. One person was assessed by EMS on-scene.

The fire was brought under control at 8:43 a.m. and completely put out at 9:26 a.m.

Early indication is the fire broke out in an attached garage to one of the units as a resident was working on a motorcycle.

Edmonton Fire Rescue allowed neighbours to return to their homes around 10 a.m.