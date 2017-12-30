

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A north Edmonton home was significantly damaged by an overnight fire.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a home in the area of 108 Street and 178 Avenue at 11:59 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the family was home at the time of the incident, but were evacuated.

The fire, which started in the garage, was contained before spreading to neighbouring homes, EFRS said.

The blaze was under control by 1:55 a.m.

The home received significant damage, but no estimate or cause has been confirmed.