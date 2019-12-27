EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is asking people to carefully consider how they dispose of their holiday season garbage on what it calls one of the busiest times of the year for those who sort and process waste.

The city says reusing or donating items is the best way to limit garbage, but when that's not possible here's a quick overview of how to best sort your holiday food scraps, wrapping paper and packaging.

IN THE BLUE BIN

Cardboard boxes

Plastic gift bags

Clean metal cooking containers

Wrapping paper (non-foil only)

Plastic or glass containers

IN THE GARBAGE

Food scraps

Styrofoam packaging

Leftover tinsel

Mixed material bags or wraps

Plastic packaging (blister packages)

Ribbons and bows

TAKE TO ECO STATION

Christmas lights

Household electronics

Anything containing a battery

Household hazardous waste

Extension cords

Visit the city's website or try its WasteWise app to check on what to do with other items.