Garbage, blue bin or eco station?: How to properly dispose of your Christmas garbage
Published Friday, December 27, 2019 3:25PM MST
EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is asking people to carefully consider how they dispose of their holiday season garbage on what it calls one of the busiest times of the year for those who sort and process waste.
The city says reusing or donating items is the best way to limit garbage, but when that's not possible here's a quick overview of how to best sort your holiday food scraps, wrapping paper and packaging.
IN THE BLUE BIN
- Cardboard boxes
- Plastic gift bags
- Clean metal cooking containers
- Wrapping paper (non-foil only)
- Plastic or glass containers
IN THE GARBAGE
- Food scraps
- Styrofoam packaging
- Leftover tinsel
- Mixed material bags or wraps
- Plastic packaging (blister packages)
- Ribbons and bows
TAKE TO ECO STATION
- Christmas lights
- Household electronics
- Anything containing a battery
- Household hazardous waste
- Extension cords
Visit the city's website or try its WasteWise app to check on what to do with other items.