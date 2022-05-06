Garth Brooks sells out 61,000 Edmonton tickets in 45 minutes

Country music star Garth Brooks sold out his June concert at Commonwealth Stadium in less than an hour Friday morning, leaving fans to share both stories of excitement and disappointment.

"Was waiting at 915am, in queue, 2000 plus ahead of me, 4 tickets, at 1020 got all tickets in decent seats, and went back in to see all sold out. Crazy!" wrote fan Jeannine Elisabeth.

"And already people are selling them on kijiji for 8x," Tom Schulz wrote.

"Add more shows please I tried to get tickets," wrote Marilyn Ferreira World.

Brooks promised a "party" when he appeared on CTV Morning Live Thursday, but stopped short of saying more shows will be added if sales go swift.

"I can't imagine. It's a fricken stadium, right? It's crazy," he said, adding that the bigger stadium stage is a lot of work to perform on.

Brooks sold out nine shows in 2017, earning him a banner at Rogers Place.

"We were really excited to announce we were coming back to Edmonton. It's nothing but great memories in that town for us," Brooks recalled.

"It's a crazy idea and a wonderful idea to take all those nights we were there and now stick all those people in one stadium. You can go to a concert, this is going to be a party."

The show is on June 25.