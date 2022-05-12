Garth Brooks tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Canadian Garth Brooks fans are ready to snap up tickets to the country superstar’s second stadium show in Edmonton.

Tickets for the performance go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The stadium can hold 61,000 people for the concert.

The second show was added after tickets to the original show sold out in only 45 minutes.

Brooks spoke to CTV News Edmonton’s Erin Isfeld on Wednesday. He said he wanted to make sure all his fans got the chance to get tickets.

“It doesn’t even look like even half the people that tried to get in got in, so with that said hopefully this will take care of everybody,” he said.

He added that the Edmonton show was the largest on-sale turnout for any show on the tour.

Edmonton is Brooks’ only Canadian stop on his world tour.

He’ll play Commonwealth Stadium on June 24 and 25.