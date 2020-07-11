Advertisement
Gas leak in Fort McMurray after crews hit residential line
Published Saturday, July 11, 2020 4:37PM MDT
The Petro Canada station in the Gregoire neighbourhood of Fort McMurray. (Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- Emergency crews are on scene in the Gregoire subdivision of Fort McMurray responding to a natural gas leak.
Construction crews working at the Petro Canada gas station in the area hit the residential gas line while digging at the site.
A small area has been closed off to the public while crews work to cap the line. The public is asked to avoid the area.