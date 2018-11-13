Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Gas leak in Mill Woods forces evacuations
Firefighters responded to a gas leak in Mill Woods on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 6:06PM MST
Edmonton fire rescue responded to a gas leak in Mill Woods Tuesday afternoon.
The gas leak happened at a site in the area of 37 Avenue and Mill Woods Road at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said some townhouses west of the site were evacuated.
There are no reports of injuries, EFRS said.
More to come…