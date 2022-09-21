Gas leak prompts Ellerslie Road closure

Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection, was closed the early morning of Sept. 21, 2022, because of a gas leak. Ellerslie Road SW from 17 Street to 34 Street, along with both directions of traffic at the latter intersection, was closed the early morning of Sept. 21, 2022, because of a gas leak.

