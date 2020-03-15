EDMONTON -- Edmonton gas prices are sitting at their lowest levels in four years.

According to Edmonntongasprices.com, Costco locations across the city were advertising gas for 69.9 cents per litre.

The price isn’t a drastic difference from other stations around the city.

A week ago prices were sitting at 88.5 cents per liter. A year ago, it was 108 cents per litre.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague said prices in Edmonton are at levels not seen since early March 2016.

“If you look this morning, gas is selling below 75 cents a litre,” said McTeague. “We will have to see where this week takes us but it could very well go lower.”

McTeague said the price drop is because the “markets are panicking over the ongoing news about the spread of COVID-19 and further news that the clash between OPEC and Russia appears to be deepening, which is decreasing oil prices.”

Across Canada, the average is 94.8 cents per litre as of Sunday morning.

With files from CTV News Ottawa