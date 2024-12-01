EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gas station east of Edmonton at Ardrossan destroyed by fire

    Crews battle a fire at the Temp gas station near Ardrossan, 12 kilometres east of Edmonton, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton) Crews battle a fire at the Temp gas station near Ardrossan, 12 kilometres east of Edmonton, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News Edmonton)
    A gas station east of Edmonton near Ardrossan has been destroyed by fire.

    The Tempo service station on the south side of Highway 16 at Range Road 223 burned down on Sunday. It is located 12 kilometres east of the junction of the highway and Anthony Henday Drive.

    Strathcona County reported fire crews had the blaze under control at 1:07 p.m.

    The county issued a warning to residents in Ardrossan of smoke from the fire blowing into their area. The townsite is located about two kilometres southeast of the gas station.

