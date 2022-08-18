Gateway Boulevard construction starts Thursday

Starting Thursday, drivers can expect construction on a section of Gateway Boulevard as the Gateway Boulevard Rehabilitation and Reconstruction project kicks off.

As part of Phase 1 of the project, rehabilitation work will be done from University Avenue to 80 Avenue.

Gateway Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes to accommodate the work. Traffic delays are expected, and drivers are encouraged to use other routes.

Cyclists can continue to use nearby bike lanes on 106 Street or 76 Avenue.

Phase 2 of the project will start in 2023, and will see reconstruction work on 80 Avenue to Whyte Avenue.

Both phases are expected to be complete by fall 2023.