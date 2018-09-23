

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





One person was sent to the hospital after a collision in southeast Edmonton Sunday morning.

EPS responded to a crash on Gateway Boulevard, near Gateway Park, around 11:30 a.m.

The collision involved two vehicles: a Chevrolet SUV and a Dodge truck hauling an off-road vehicle on a trailer.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The SUV was written off and the truck sustained significant damage.

According to EPS, there is no indication alcohol was a factor. Police continue to investigate.