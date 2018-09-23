Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Gateway Boulevard crash sends one to hospital
One man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning following a crash on Gateway Boulevard near Gateway Park.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 3:38PM MDT
One person was sent to the hospital after a collision in southeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
EPS responded to a crash on Gateway Boulevard, near Gateway Park, around 11:30 a.m.
The collision involved two vehicles: a Chevrolet SUV and a Dodge truck hauling an off-road vehicle on a trailer.
Police said one man was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
The SUV was written off and the truck sustained significant damage.
According to EPS, there is no indication alcohol was a factor. Police continue to investigate.