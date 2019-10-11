

The Edmonton Public School Board is not backing down from its decision to let students who join gay straight alliances decide for themselves whether they tell their parents.

The EPSB chair said earlier this week school boards across the province received a letter urging them to match their policies with a new law brought in by the United Conservative government.

The law allows teachers to tell parents when their kids join GSAs, unlike the previous law that prohibited it.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms sent the letter.

It reads in part, “Your school district is no longer required to retain policies to keep secrets from parents,” and argues doing so infringes on the rights of students and parents.

The group's president once equated a rainbow flag to a swastika, and later apologized.

EPSB's chair says the school board doesn't need to take advice from this organization.

“We're proud of our safe and caring policies,” said Trisha Estabrooks. “We're proud of our sexual orientation and gender policies that protect all students and make it clear if a student joins a GSA, it's up to them whether they want to share that information with parents.”

Estabrook's says the centre has a right to send the letter, but the board doesn’t have to listen.