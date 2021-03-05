EDMONTON -- In just five days, Edmonton's Food Bank raised enough money to replace an important piece of equipment.

After putting out a call for help March 1, the organization announced Friday it had reached its goal of fundraising $25,000 – or half the cost of a new forklift.

"It tells me that the people of Edmonton are very willing to help out those in need," said organizer and spokesperson Susan Padget. "And the people are very generous still during this pandemic as always."

When the forklift – one of two owned by the food bank – broke, the charity learned it would be more expensive to fix than replace.

In 2020, the pair of equipment helped volunteers move nearly five million kilograms of food.

Those involved say the forklifts are "key pieces" in the food bank's operations.

While the forklift fundraising campaign has ended, Edmonton’s Food Bank always encourages general donations on its website.