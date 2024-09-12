EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • German culture celebration Oktoberfest returns to Edmonton's Ice District

    The beer tent at the downtown Fan Park for Oktoberfest at Ice District. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A slice of Bavaria has returned to downtown Edmonton.

    The Fan Park on 104 Avenue beside Rogers Place has been transformed into Oktoberfest at Ice District to include a 30,000-square-foot beer hall tent, live music, German cuisine, local vendors, activities and games.

    Oktoberfest at Ice District runs Thursday through Sept. 28.

    Highlights include:

    • traditional dishes such as schnitzels, sausages, sauerkraut, pretzels and strudels;
    • authentic German beer and a wide selection of other domestic and imported beers and beverages, with specially designed Oktoberfest steins available;
    • beer and drink vendors such as Blindman Brewing, Erdinger, Fahr Brewery, Jasper Brewing Co., Molson Coors, Rival Trade Brewing, Samuel Adams, Troubled Monk, Troubled Tea and Wild Rose Breweries;
    • performances by traditional German bands and other entertainers.

