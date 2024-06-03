'Get a second opinion': Edmonton mortgage brokers offer advice amid rising tide of renewals
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
More than two million Canadians will have to renew their mortgages in the next couple years and many will face a steep rise in their payments.
According to Canada’s national housing agency, 44 per cent of mortgages are up for renewal in 2024 and 2025.
“A large share of those have actually gotten their mortgages at those record low interest rates,” Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) deputy chief economist Tania Bourassa-Ochoa told CTV News Edmonton.
“So there is still going to be a significant increase in interest rates and hence in their mortgage payments.”
A 15-year snapshot of interest rates in Canada shows just how much the lending environment has changed.
During the peak of the pandemic, the Bank of Canada’s key lending rate was near zero while the conventional mortgage lending rate for a five-year term hovered around the mid threes.
By April 2024, the five-year rate had nearly doubled while the bank’s rate increased tenfold.
The average monthly mortgage payment in Canada is now around $2,100.
Edmontonians are paying less – about $1,900 a month – however that is still hundreds more than a few years ago.
“There's more people looking at doing refinances right now than we've ever seen at renewals,” said Edmonton mortgage broker Cheryl Wilkes.
“Because that stretches out the lifespan of their mortgage so maybe we can access some equity and pay off some debts that may have accumulated. Things like that.”
Extending your amortization period will bring down payments however it means paying more interest in the long run.
“Yes, extending out the life does increase the overall cost of borrowing but for a lot of people right now, it's a means to an end where we're saying, ‘Hey, just get past the next few years, get rid of some of these debts. Give yourself some breathing room. And then let's talk again, when you come up for renewal in say a couple of years' time,’” said Wilkes.
Renewal trends
Bourassa-Ochoa said historically speaking Canadians have opted for five-year fixed terms but now the majority are choosing something shorter.
“The very popular option in early 2023 was very short-term, one year, two years, sometimes three years. So really, there was an expectation that interest rates would come down earlier.
“As we moved towards the end of 2023, people were choosing three years, four years as the most popular option. But yet refusing to lock in for five years.”
The Bank of Canada is set to make its next interest rate announcement Wednesday.
Amid cooling inflation, it has signaled a cut could be coming, however experts say relatively high interest rates are here to stay.
“If the Bank of Canada changes that prime rate and they do make a decision, we're not expecting more than a quarter point at a time probably. They're going to go slow and steady wins the race on this,” said Wilkes.
Considering all the factors at play, her top piece of advice is to get different opinions at renewal time.
“Chat with whoever it is that you've got your mortgage with, that is always the path of least resistance, let’s be honest,” she said.
“But get a second opinion outside of that to say, ‘Is this actually my best mortgage? Is this actually my best offer?’ Because it's not always just the rate, it's what are all of those moving parts within that.”
CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across the country for their advice on renewing mortgages, including four in Edmonton. Answers to the questionnaires can be found below.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
FEATURE REPORT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
Bread, milk, apples: Federal NDP wants price cap for grocery store staples
The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.
Mourners can now speak to an AI version of the dead. But will that help with grief?
A 61-year-old startup entrepreneur teamed up with his friend in the U.S., Robert LoCascio, CEO of the AI-powered legacy platform Eternos. Within two months, they built "a comprehensive, interactive AI version" of Michael Bommer -- the company's first client.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
North Korea's trash balloons deepen tensions with the South. Here's what's happening between rivals
Animosities between North and South Korea are rising sharply again over an unusual cause: The North's rubbish-carrying balloons.
Takeaways from Fauci's testimony at contentious U.S. House hearing on COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
India election: Modi's coalition leads in early count but opposition is stiffer than expected
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition led in a majority of seats Tuesday in India's general election, according to early figures, but faced a stronger challenge from the opposition than expected after it pushed back against the leader's mixed economic record and polarizing politics.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Calgarians up for mortgage renewal brace for looming BoC interest rate decision
While the hope of an impending interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday could ease the blow for Calgary mortgage borrowers, a higher rate awaits the vast majority of those with a fixed rate who are soon to renew their agreement.
-
Brush fire brought under control just west of Calgary
A blaze in the brush just west of Calgary has been contained, but it was a challenging battle to get there.
-
'We need a break': 17th Ave. businesses frustrated as disruptive construction starts again
Continuing construction along 17th Avenue S.W. in Calgary has some business owners worried they might not be able to survive.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Saskatoon
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
-
New assault allegations emerge against staff member at Sask. private Christian school
Saskatoon police and the provincial education ministry confirmed they’re investigating new allegations of assault at a private Christian school embroiled in a $25 million lawsuit claiming a history of abuse.
Regina
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
-
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation into former gov't house leader's conduct
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
-
Regina police now investigating city's second homicide of 2024
An investigation into the death of a Regina man over the weekend has been elevated to a homicide investigation, according to police.
Vancouver
-
Weather continues to hamper search for overdue climbers in Garibaldi Park
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
-
Vancouver releases 5-year- plan to implement UNDRIP
It's been 10 years since the City of Vancouver began working toward reconciliation with local First Nations. Monday, it unveiled a new strategy recognizing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
-
'Like winning the lottery': B.C. mayors slam federal disaster relief fund after projects denied
The mayors of three B.C. cities that were hard-hit by flooding in 2021 slammed the federal government Monday, saying they have been denied the financial support they need to rebuild and protect their communities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
-
'Sensitive personal information' may have been accessed during B.C. cyberattack: officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Toronto
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Rexdale school to reopen after shooting that left 1 man dead, 4 others wounded
North Albion Collegiate Institute will reopen to students and staff on Tuesday morning following a shooting outside the school on Sunday night that left one man dead and four others wounded, the Toronto District School Board confirms.
-
Registration for city’s summer programs starts today
Registration opens today for the City of Toronto’s summer recreation programs.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Defibrillators to be installed in all Quebec public schools
The Quebec government says it will spend more than $3 million to equip all public schools with an automated external defibrillator.
-
Quebec law makes it easier for adopted children to find their birth parents
Quebec is introducing changes to make it easier for adopted children to find their birth parents.
Atlantic
-
'Suspicious' fire under investigation after N.S. home, vehicles damaged
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a fire that destroyed a home and damaged several vehicles on Sunday morning.
-
Trial for man accused of shooting N.B. teacher adjourned
The trial for a man accused of shooting a teacher outside a New Brunswick high school in an attempted robbery three years ago continued in Moncton on Monday.
-
Feature Report
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
Winnipeg
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT As millions of mortgages come up for renewal, how can you save money? Winnipeg brokers weigh in
As mortgage renewals surge across the country, CTV News Winnipeg asked several mortgage brokers in Winnipeg what residents should consider when refinancing a mortgage.
-
Credibility of psychiatrist heard in Winnipeg trial of admitted serial killer
Lawyers at the Winnipeg trial of an admitted serial killer are discussing whether a forensic psychiatrist, author and YouTuber can provide expert testimony.
-
'A lot of all-nighters': Winnipeg student creates massive D-Day diorama
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Ottawa
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
-
City of Ottawa wipes out $2.6 million in unpaid parking fines issued 30 years ago
The City of Ottawa is forgiving $2.6 million in unpaid fines for parking tickets issued more than 30 years ago after exhausting all efforts to track down the drivers.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Northern Ontario’s population surges at record rate
Our region’s population is growing at record numbers, according to recent Statistics Canada numbers, with many communities seeing their highest influx of residents in years.
-
Canine parvovirus cases rising in the Sudbury area
An animal shelter in Sudbury is urging dog owners to take precautions to protect their pets against parvovirus (known as parvo), which can be deadly.
Barrie
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Sea-doo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a Sea-doo in Muskoka.
-
Alliston's Matthews House Hospice hike breaks fundraising records
Hike for Hospice raises record amount for Matthews House Hospice in Alliston.
Kitchener
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
-
Regional police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen in Preston
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man charged with a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, has pled guilty to four charges.
London
-
London fire crews dousing hot spots at morning house fire
London fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Piccadilly Street around 7 a.m. According to London fire, all occupants are confirmed to be out safely.
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
-
Knights receive hero’s welcome home
The London Knights may have come up short in their quest for a Memorial Cup in Saginaw, MI., but they still received a hero’s welcome home Monday.
Windsor
-
'It's a really sad day': Demolition begins in Wheatley
The jaws of a machine devoured the side of the Wheatley Legion Branch 324 building as demolition began Monday morning.
-
Cross-border workers in Windsor concerned over potential border strike
While there were no delays at Windsor's international land border crossings Monday, that might not be the case later this week.
-
Eight-foot fence erected in step towards safer Sandpoint Beach
The City of Windsor has installed a higher fence around the westernmost waterfront of Sandpoint Beach after a deadly current claimed two more lives last month.