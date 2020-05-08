INGREDIENTS:

350g fettuccine

50g unsalted butter

200ml whipping cream

50g grated Parmesan or more, to taste

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Italian flat leaf parsley, leaves picked and chopped, to finish

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium sized pan, melt the butter then add the cream and bring up to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes, then add the parmesan and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Meanwhile cook the fettuccine in plenty of rapidly boiling well salted water until al dente, 2-3 minutes for fresh pasta or according to the directions on the pack for dried pasta.

Drain the pasta, retaining some of the cooking water.

Add the pasta to the cream sauce, stirring over a low heat, and add some of the pasta cooking water as needed.

Season to taste with salt and pepper, adding more cheese to taste.

Serve garnished with parsley, with additional parmesan cheese on the side.