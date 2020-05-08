Get Cooking's Lemon Possets
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 11:00AM MDT
INGREDIENTS:
- 600 ml whipping cream
- 200 g sugar
- Zest of 3 lemons, plus 75 ml lemon juice
Topping (optional)
- Blueberries, cut in half
- St. Germaine liquer, to taste
- sugar, to taste
- Tarragon, leaves picked and chopped
DIRECTIONS:
Place the cream in a wide pan with the sugar and gently heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 1 minute.
Turn off the heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.
Divide between pots or bowls, cool to room temperature, then carefully cover and chill for at least 3 hrs, or up to 24 hrs.
Serve topped with the macerated blueberries, or other berries.