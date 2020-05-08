INGREDIENTS:

600 ml whipping cream

200 g sugar

Zest of 3 lemons, plus 75 ml lemon juice

Topping (optional)

Blueberries, cut in half

St. Germaine liquer, to taste

sugar, to taste

Tarragon, leaves picked and chopped

DIRECTIONS:

Place the cream in a wide pan with the sugar and gently heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a simmer and bubble for 1 minute.

Turn off the heat and stir in the lemon zest and juice.

Divide between pots or bowls, cool to room temperature, then carefully cover and chill for at least 3 hrs, or up to 24 hrs.

Serve topped with the macerated blueberries, or other berries.