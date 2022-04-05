Get kids moving during school hours, experts say

Getting kids moving during school is one the goal of a panel of experts, including a researcher from the University of Alberta.

The new guidelines look to address the sedentary nature of schools. They include adding movement wherever possible in classrooms, and in homework assignments.

They also suggest limiting homework based on age, and making sure screen-time is used in a meaningful way.

Researchers say it will take a team effort to put the recommendations into play.

Experts say screen time and sedentary behaviour have increased during the pandemic, and screens shouldn't be the default option for learning.