There's been a bit of flurry activity in the Edmonton area overnight and we may see a bit more through the day today.

But, no significant accumulation...so far.

That will likely change tonight and again this coming weekend.

2-5cm of snow is possible in and around Edmonton overnight with the snow starting early this evening and ending early Tuesday morning.

Snowfall WARNINGS are in place further west.

10-20cm of snow is possible in the Grande Cache-Hinton/Whitecourt-Edson/Nordegg-Rocky Mountain House regions.

Now will start today and continue into Tuesday afternoon in those areas.

Edmonton slips into some colder air behind tonight's snow. Temperatures will be falling through the day Tuesday.

We'll be in the -5 range in the morning and closer to -10 by 6pm.

We get a brief warm-up Thursday and then snow pushes into Central and North-Central Alberta for Fri/Sat/Sun.

That weekend snowfall COULD be significant (although, amounts are still TBD)

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mostly cloudy with a few occasional flurries.

High: 0

Tonight - Cloudy with periods of light snow. 2-5cm possible.

9pm: -1

Tuesday - Snow ending in the morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -4

5pm: -7

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 1

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or periods of snow.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3