Getting up close to history at Alberta Aviation Museum's open cockpit day

Edmontonians got the chance to get up close and personal with historic aircraft Saturday at the Alberta Aviation Museum's open cockpit event.

The annual event allows families and aviation enthusiasts to sit in the cockpit of 11 aircraft and try their hand at flying a plane in one of the museum's flight simulators.

"For the most part, when people visit museums, they usually can't touch or feel or get into anything," said Jean Lauzon, museum executive director.

"This gives the person that's visiting the ability to get into the cockpit, touch the dials, the controls," Lauzon added. "They can sort of feel more of what the pilots of yesteryears did when they got into some of these aircraft."

More than 700 people attended the event, which Lauzon said is a major fundraiser for the museum.

"This is one of the events that really brings the community into the hanger," she said.

Deklin Grant said he enjoyed squeezing into some of the historic fighter planes.

"It's really cool," Grant told CTV News Edmonton. "It's really, really interesting to sit in the cockpit and get a view of what a World War II era fighter would look like."