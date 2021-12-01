Giant advent calendar highlights 'incredible imagination' of wish kids

EDMONTON -

Wednesday marked the first door opening of the Make-A-Wish foundation’s Calendar of Wishes in Edmonton.

Since 2016, the organization has had an advent style calendar at Abbey Glen Park just off Jasper Avenue.

According to Jen Garden, events manager with Make-A-Wish Canada, every sponsored door is a wish that’s been granted within the last year. However, having those wishes on display helps the foundation raise additional support for future requests.

“There’s thousands of kids across Canada waiting for a wish right now and it’s critical that we raise funds for them,” she said.

Zach Esser, a wish recipient, was featured on door number one of the calendar. He asked for an e-bike since he experiences heightened levels of fatigue following a brain tumor diagnosis in December and removal in January of last year.

“An e-bike lets me do what I was able to do before, like pedal my bike with my family,” he said.

Garden noted the calendar allows Edmontonians to see the “incredible imagination” of wish kids.

“Not every wish is a Disney wish,” she explained. “It’s what that child, at that particular moment needs to make them feel good and do better.”

Garden told CTV News Edmonton some of the wishes range from an e-bike like Esser received, to play structures or gaming computers now that international travel is not an option.

“We hope that [peoples are] inspired by our wish stories and that they know there are so many kids waiting for wishes right in their backyard that need their help now.”

“It’s really cool that I can see other people get wishes too,” Esser added.

Garden said the calendar has raised $70,000 this year to help grant children’s wishes.

Every weekday at noon a new wish will be revealed at the park until Dec. 24.

To make a donation head to the Calendar of Wishes website.