Giant Connor McDavid bobblehead sells for $7,600 in online auction

A bidder paid $7,600 Monday evening to take home a six-and-a-half-foot tall bobblehead of the Edmonton Oilers captain and one of this generation's greatest hockey players.

The online auction of the larger-than-life Connor McDavid replica opened on March 21 and closed at 9:20 p.m. MT on Monday.

Proceeds are to go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF).

EOCF has not provided any information about the winner.

In total, 27 bids were placed, starting on March 22 at $1,744.

Two of the bids ended in 97, McDavid's jersey number.

Bidding grew more aggressive on April 1, jumping from $3,900 to $4,400, and then again from $4,800 to $5,500.

Previously, the bobblehead lived at the Oilers' home arena, Rogers Place. It is 6'7" tall. McDavid is 6'1" according to the National Hockey League.

A similar bobblehead of McDavid was sold in 2017 for $35,000.

The Oilers secured a play-off spot on Saturday with a 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Edmonton has 99 points and is two points behind Las Vegas, which leads both the Pacific Division and the Western Conference. Five games remain in the season.

The Oilers embark on a three-game road trip on Tuesday with a match against the Los Angeles Kings.

