Gibbons man charged with child pornography offences

A 23-year-old Alberta man has been charged in connection with a 10-month-long child pornography investigation.

Riley Hillier was arrested after his home in Gibbons was searched on Nov. 28 and police found electronic devices containing child pornography.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said the home had been under investigation since March.

Hillier has been charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, as well as unlawful storage of a firearm.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Morinville on Thursday.

The Town of Gibbons is located about 30 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.