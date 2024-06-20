Gibbons resident dies in motorcycle crash

A man from Gibbons, Alta., died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening.

He was taken from the scene of the crash on Highway 37 near Highway 825 by STARS, but died in the air ambulance, police said in a statement Thursday.

He was 60 years old.

Police did not say how the crash happened but noted another driver sustained minor injuries.

A red truck was also parked on the highway at the scene.

The area was closed from about 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.