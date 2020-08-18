EDMONTON -- A 10-year-old girl was killed and multiple others were injured in a collision that closed Highway 16 near Jasper for hours on Tuesday.

Police responded to the crash on Highway 16, approximately 10 kilometres east of Jasper National Park's gates, at around 10:40 a.m.

Initial investigation indicates that a pickup truck heading westbound crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound SUV, RCMP said.

A 10-year-old girl in the SUV was declared dead at the scene and six others in the vehicle, ages 13, 14, 16, 19 and 56, were taken to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man from B.C., suffered minor injuries. No one else was with him.

The highway was closed for hours about 10 kilometres east of Jasper. At 3:30 p.m., one lane reopened but significant delays were still expected.

Police say the name of the young girl killed in the crash will not be released, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.