Girl, 6, airlifted to hospital from Wainwright parade
(File photo)
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 5:07PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 24, 2019 8:51AM MDT
A girl was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries at a parade in Wainwright over the weekend.
Susann Stone of 4-H Alberta told CTV News Edmonton the girl was marching in the Wainwright Stampede Parade with the 4-H Alberta float Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the Town of Wainwright tells CTV News the six-year-old girl was riding on a float when she fell.
Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.