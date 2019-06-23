A girl was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries at a parade in Wainwright over the weekend.

Susann Stone of 4-H Alberta told CTV News Edmonton the girl was marching in the Wainwright Stampede Parade with the 4-H Alberta float Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the Town of Wainwright tells CTV News the six-year-old girl was riding on a float when she fell.

Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.