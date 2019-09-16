

CTV News Edmonton





An eight-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in a serious crash just south of Morinville.

The girl was walking to school at around 8:20 a.m. when she was struck by a minivan turning at the intersection of 100 Avenue and 101 Street, according to RCMP.

"The girl suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital via EMS," RCMP said in a statement.

STARS sent a helicopter to the scene. The girl was seen being transferred into the helicopter from a ground ambulance.

Morinville RCMP and a collision analyst unit are investigating the crash.

No charges have been laid.