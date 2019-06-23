A girl was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries at a parade in Wainwright over the weekend.

The girl’s age and extent of injuries are unknown.

Susann Stone of 4-H Alberta told CTV News Edmonton the girl was marching in the Wainwright Stampede Parade with the 4-H Alberta float Saturday morning.

STAR-3 (Edmonton) has been dispatched for an inter-hospital transport in the Wainwright, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 22, 2019

