Girl airlifted to hospital from Wainwright parade
(File photo)
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 5:07PM MDT
A girl was airlifted to hospital after sustaining serious injuries at a parade in Wainwright over the weekend.
The girl’s age and extent of injuries are unknown.
Susann Stone of 4-H Alberta told CTV News Edmonton the girl was marching in the Wainwright Stampede Parade with the 4-H Alberta float Saturday morning.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.