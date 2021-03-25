EDMONTON -- Mounties are looking for two "unknown males" after a girl was attacked last week, while walking home from her Sherwood Park school.

The girl suffered minor injuries from the assault which happened just after 3 p.m., on a pathway between Conifer Street and Hazel Street in Sherwood Park, police said in a news release.

Strathcona RCMP are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 780-467-7741.