EDMONTON -- Police have charged a girl under the age of 18 in the death of Sierra Chalifoux-Thompson over the weekend.

Chalifoux-Thompson died in hospital after she was assaulted around 11 p.m. on Friday in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road NW.

The girl, whose age has not been released, has been charged with second-degree murder. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, her identity cannot be released.

A vigil was held on Sunday night for Chalifoux-Thompson.

“Sierra she was a great kid, she had so much love for everybody, and she was always worried about her siblings,” her mom Angela Chalifoux said. “She acted more like a mother to them than a sister.”

“She had a whole life ahead of her still,” her stepdad Jessie McDonald said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police are scheduled to hold a press conference about the homicide at 3:15 p.m. on Monday. CTV News Edmonton will carry the press conference live on our website.