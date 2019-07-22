A girl was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital Sunday evening after she was hit by vehicle while biking in west Edmonton.

Police say the girl was turning east from southbound 167 Street in an unmarked crosswalk when she was hit by a westbound driver on 95 Avenue around 9 p.m.

She was taken to hospital with abrasions. Her exact age was not released.

A bike was seen laying beneath the SUV for a period of time after the collision.

Edmonton Police Service is investigating, but said no charges had been laid against the elderly male driver as of Monday morning.