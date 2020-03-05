EDMONTON -- They’ve taken the term "girl power" to the extreme. A female team of engineering students has unveiled their first ever urban concept car, a month before it will race at the Shell Eco-marathon Americas competition in California.

It’s taken the team 18 months of hard work.

"We just finished it 1 a.m. last night. Couple of quick fixes but very proud of how it came together," said team captain Willow Dew.

The car is a marvel of technology. The hydrogen fuel cell is cutting edge. It only goes 30 to 35 kilometres an hour, but the only by product it produces is water.

While they will have a man driving the car, the team that built it is all women, a feat almost as unusual as the car itself.

"It’s not common in engineering yet," Dew said. "We’re still at about a 15 to 20 per cent ratio."

The car will be tested in California against 100 competitors from schools across North and South America over a 10 kilometre, 25 minute track.

"I'm very optimistic, I’m very hopeful." Dew said. "Our fuel cell works, we know that our electrical systems work, and now we know that our mechanical system works, so now we just have to put them together."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Mitchell