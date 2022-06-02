Girl sexually assaulted at massage therapy session: RCMP

A Sherwood Park man has been charged after a female youth reported she was sexually assaulted.

Mounties received the complaint on April 28.

The girl said she was sexually assaulted during a massage at a home massage therapy business.

Dean Cherneske, 60, has been charged with sexual assault in the case.

He is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on June 15.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone affected to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.