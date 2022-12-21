Girl sexually assaulted in Wetaskiwin, sketch of assailant released

Police are searching for the male who sexually assaulted an underage female in Wetaskiwin in May.

On May 28, RCMP received a call that the girl had been assaulted on the grounds south of Wetaskiwin City Hall.

According to police, the girl was standing on the sidewalk when a red four-door sedan with three males inside drove alongside her.

One of the males got out of the vehicle and offered the girl alcohol, RCMP said. She refused.

Police say the male forced her to the ground, kissed and groped her.

He then got back in the sedan with the other males, and the car left the scene.

He is described as white, with dirty blonde, shoulder-length messy hair. He was wearing beige or white pants, a red sweater, and black shoes.

Investigators say the other males in the car are described as young men with shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.