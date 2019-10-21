An eight-year-old girl has a broken leg after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

The crash happened at 118 Avenue and 66 Street.

Edmonton Police Service said the girl was crossing 118 Avenue from north to south, but that it was unclear if she was in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital by ambulance.

The Major Collisions Unit is investigating.

The intersection was closed in all directions.