EDMONTON -- Edmontonians were out giving back to those in need on Saturday afternoon.

The Giveback Edmonton event was held at the Alberta Avenue Community Centre to give away everything from clothing to household items to pet food, all free of charge.

In leiu of government stepping in to ensure that everyone has what they need, the community has to fill the gaps, and so we are the people trying to fill the gaps and make sure that there is enough to go around,” said Avery Aronyk-Schell, Alberta Avenue event coordinator.

An estimated 300 people took part in the event.