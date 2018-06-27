City officials said an investigation and cleanup was underway, after a number of bus shelters were damaged in an apparent overnight vandalism spree.

A spokesperson for the City of Edmonton told CTV News Wednesday morning up to 20 bus shelters had been damaged, mostly in the Rutherford and Callaghan neighbourhoods.

By mid-afternoon, an Edmonton Transit official said crews counted as many as 38 shelters had been damaged.

The damages were first reported at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday by an off-duty peace officer.

Most of the damaged shelters have been marked by caution tape, and crews are working to clean up the broken glass.

The city said police are investigating.

Officials urge anyone who sees a damaged bus shelter not marked by yellow tape to call 311 and report it to the city.