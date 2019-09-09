Edmonton City Council rejected Monday night a proposal for a two-storey commercial building in the Glenora neighbourhood.

The decision followed a day of debate at city hall, where many from the community gathered to express their support or opposition.

Earlier, city administration had recommended the city move ahead with the proposed zoning bylaw to allow construction of a building on the corner of 134 Street NW and 104 Avenue NW, which faces the future Glenora LRT stop.

But Ward 3 and 4 Councillors Jon Dziadyk and Aaron Paquette were the only votes in favour of the proposed rezoning Monday evening.

Proposal was 'sensitive' to area development

Currently the lot is considered a Small Scale Infill Development Zone (RF3), which is designated for residential development.

With the addition of an LRT line on Stony Plain Road, planners supported the proposed change, claiming the building design is sensitive to the surrounding commercial and residential development.

"For me, personally, selfishly, it's within walking distance of where I live now, so there are a couple of great places available now, and if there's more available to me in the future, I think it's incredible," Johannes Lang told CTV News Edmonton earlier on Monday, before the council's vote.

A report also cites benefits of small-scale commercial services to residents in the area, saying it meets the city's Transit Oriented Development Guidelines for Neighbourhood Station Areas.

But residents weren't pleased with the idea of living next to the commercial building, and said it would create more vehicle traffic in an already congested area.

"We actually have access to masses of commercial, walkable amenities," Marie Gordon told CTV News Edmonton.

"This is one development, but we fear it's the first in a line of commercial developments that might occur in this neighbourhood."

Several residents addressed council ahead of its vote Monday night.