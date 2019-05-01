Residents in the Glenora neighbourhood are concerned about a proposed rezoning for a commercial building.

Otto Capital Group wants to build a two-and-a-half storey building on 134 Street and 104 Avenue, across from a future LRT stop, but many residents are opposed to the increase in businesses and parking in the area.

“It’s a residential street. I just want to live beside another house like everybody else on the street does,” said Joel Gotlib, who moved to Glenora less than two years ago. “There are a lot of cars coming and going and parking here, and there’s simply not enough parking in this immediate area. So if the business goes in here that adds to this traffic mess that sometimes occurs here, it’s just going to get worse. That’s the fear for a lot of people here.”

Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen says he’s received several emails from residents that don’t want another commercial building in their neighbourhood.

“I would share some of those concerns,” McKeen said. “The majority of the emails I received, and I’ve had a couple of meetings with people, is they’re really concerned about it.”

Otto Capital Group’s founder, Dan Belostotsky, is a Glenora resident. He said the building’s location, in front of the Glenora LRT stop, is “advantageous” for the project.

“Not a lot of people want to live right across the street from the LRT,” Belostotsky said. “That’s why I think it’s more appropriate for commercial.”

About the business and parking concerns, Belostotsky said there are not enough amenities in Glenora and that parking cannot get any worse.

“If it’s busy in the area already, it can’t really get busier. You can’t double park your car. If someone is already parking in front of your house, then it can’t get any busier.”

Gotlib, who lives next door, has mixed-feeling but believes the project is inevitable because of the LRT.

“There are people who are really passionate about not wanting a business development right here, and there are people who do want it, because development is happening here whether you like it or not because of the LRT station.”

In a statement to CTV News, the Glenora Community League called the commercial building “an enormously divisive issue.”

“The community league board has been caught in the middle of an organized, vocal group who are opposed to the development and a silent, equally passionate group who are in favour of a respectfully thought out development that, they believe, will only enhance our community.”

The City of Edmonton is holding an open house at the Glenora Community Hall, located on 104 Avenue and 136 Street, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

