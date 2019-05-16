

CTV Edmonton





The 14th annual GO 21 YEG Walk for Down Syndrome is approaching.

“It started out as the Buddy Walk and about four or five years ago we changed it to GO 21 just to kind of honour the 21st chromosome,” said Heather Pospisil, who is taking part in the walk with her daughter Kristen.

“The walk’s around Hawrelak Park, it’s about 2.3 kilometres around the loop there so it’s nice exercise for us,” Heather said.

“We walk and I like the face painting,” added Kristen Pospisil.

In addition to the walk, there are several activities like face painting, a bouncy castle, balloon animals and several special guest appearances including a visit from Hunter, the Oilers mascot.

“It’s a fun fundraiser,” said Heather.

The walk raises awareness and funds for the Edmonton Down Syndrome Society.

“Just to let the people know we’re involved with the community, we’re contributing members. The funds raised go to help with speech and language programs,” Heather said.

GO 21 YEG is being held at Hawrelak Park on June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.