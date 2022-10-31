Goalie controversy? Oilers to be 'flexible' with starts as Skinner leads NHL in several stats

Stuart Skinner's rookie season has "been a lot of fun," he says. And why not? The Oilers have won four straight and Skinner has some of the best stats in the NHL.

On the eve of his 24th birthday, the Edmonton local had the best save percentage in the league Monday, stopping more than 95 per cent of the shots he's faced.

Skinner also leads all NHL rookies in save percentage and goals-against-average at 1.59 per game.

"To be honest, I try not to look at that stuff," he told reporters with a big smile Monday.

"It's really cool, but as (author) Ryan Holiday would say, that's all for the ego."

After beating St. Louis 3-1 Wednesday, Skinner got the start for Saturday's rivalry rematch against the Calgary Flames on Hockey Night in Canada. He stopped 40 shots in a 3-2 win.

Skinner credited his teammates for playing well in front of him. Work he's done to improve his skating and efficiency-of-motion have also helped him at the NHL level.

"It's been a massive change for me. I feel better, I feel like I move better in the net," he said.

WHAT ABOUT CAMPBELL?

At the start of the season, Oilers management clearly labeled Jack Campbell the starter and Skinner as his backup. But the head coach didn't exactly repeat that policy on Monday.

"Both goaltenders for us are finding ways to help our team win games and that's a great luxury to have as an organization. We're happy to have both of them," Jay Woodcroft said, adding he'll be "flexible" in deciding who starts when.

Campbell has a winning record at 4-2. His goals-against-average, 3.90, is more than twice where Skinner's stat sits. Campbell's save percentage, .888, is 48th best in the NHL.

"We can play better for Jack. We haven't really given him a chance to just focus on his game," sniper Leon Draisaitl said Monday.

"Every game he's played it feels like we've been kinda off. And that doesn't help him."

Draisaitl and defenceman Darnell Nurse both said the team has confidence in Skinner and Campbell.

'LET'S FACE IT, IT'S A STORY'

Campbell signed a 5-year, $25 million contract with Edmonton as a free agent in July. Skinner is making just $750,000 in the last year of his contract.

While the Oilers (6-3) are only nine games into the season, a TSN Hockey Insider said Skinner's play has made the goaltending situation an interesting one to watch.

"When (Woodcroft) went to Skinner over Jack Campbell (on Saturday), let's face it, it's a story. It's a positive story, but it's still a story because you're paying the other guy $5 million," Pierre LeBrun said on The Nielson show on TSN 1260.

"That's a gutsy call and it obviously proved to be the right call, 40 saves…Campbell is still finding his way, and I think he'll get there."

Campbell's contract is already starting to become a topic of conversation in Oil Country.

"We've seen a few people say the Oilers are going to regret this contract in a few years with Jack Campbell," said TSN 1260's Connor Halley.

"It's still early, I don't think people are panicking too much yet, but if Skinner continues this it's gonna be a topic that's talked about more and more."

Halley said Skinner has given the Oilers exactly what they need in net so far. Lots of saves and a poised presence he feels is good for the team.

"We haven't seen him lose his mind or look at his defenceman and throw his palms in the air or anything…He just seems very steady," Halley said.

"In situations where you think a young kid might struggle, he seems to thrive in it."

The Oilers play the Nashville Predators at home on Tuesday. It's not yet clear who will start in net.