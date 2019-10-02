The Edmonton Oilers will open the regular season on home ice Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

On Wednesday morning, the Oilers announced Mike Smith would start in net over Mikko Koskinen.

Smith, 37, signed a one-year deal for $2 million in Edmonton after two seasons with the Calgary Flames.

"Going to a new team & seeing the excitement around a new city & new organization is always special... I'm super excited to get in there tonight."



Smith on starting between the #Oilers pipes in the opener pic.twitter.com/UlU2l137eI — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 2, 2019 A fresh start