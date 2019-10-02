The Edmonton Oilers will open the regular season on home ice Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.
On Wednesday morning, the Oilers announced Mike Smith would start in net over Mikko Koskinen.
Smith, 37, signed a one-year deal for $2 million in Edmonton after two seasons with the Calgary Flames.
The club underwent major changes both on and off the ice this summer, including a new general manager and head coach.
Edmonton has missed the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 seasons, and finished 25th overall last year—an "unnaceptable" outcome for new GM Ken Holland.
"We've got a nucleus of players, we need to surround them better," Holland said Tuesday. "I'm not talking rebuild, I'm talking about we gotta to compete for a playoff spot."
It's been a long off-season, and fans and players are excited to be back in the game.
"It's easy to say now it's early, but i have a really good feeling about the first game here," said Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom. "We all know how important it is to have a good start in this league."
The team announced two new alternate captains this week, Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse will sport 'A's on their jerseys during certain games.
Puck drop at Rogers Place is at 8 p.m.