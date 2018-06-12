Goats are back for another summer of weed-eating at Rundle Park.

The City of Edmonton hired even more goats for the second of a three-year pilot project to combat noxious weeds without the use of herbicides.

The nearly 400 goats – twice as many as last summer – arrived a month earlier this year.

The goats are in a fenced off area. It’s no Alcatraz. pic.twitter.com/q8ZZTCezw7 — Dan Grummett (@DGrummettCTV) June 12, 2018

The city says their four-legged employees are perfect for the job as “all-terrain browsers.” The goats have been trained to target weed species –an alternative to sensitive areas where herbicides would be impractical.

For those interested in going to Rundle Park to see the goats, the city advises visitors to not feed the goats, keep a distance to the fence surrounding them, and to keep dogs on a leash.