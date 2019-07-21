A Canadian women's team clinched gold at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour in Edmonton on Sunday, while a men's team went to three sets to secure second place.

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, freshly named Canada's first beach volleyball world champions, won first place at the Edmonton tournament against American players Betsi Flint and Emily Day.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes kept the match to two sets, winning each 21-11 and 21-16.

Earlier in the day, Grant O'Gorman and Ben Saxton on the men's side earned Canada a silver medal after losing in three sets to Switzerland.

Each team also won points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Humana-Paredes and Pavan will make their Olympic debut as a team.